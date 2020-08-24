NSE to launch ‘silver options’ in commodity derivatives segment from September 1

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
Leading stock exchange NSE will launch ‘silver options’ in the commodity derivatives segment from September 1.
The exchange has received markets regulator SEBI’s nod for ‘options’ in goods contracts on the underlying silver spot price for trading in the commodity derivatives segment, the NSE said in a circular on Friday.
The move is aimed at offering new products to commodity market participants and to deepen the market ecosystem.
“Exchange is pleased to inform its members that having received approval from SEBI, options in goods contracts on underlying silver spot price would be available for trading in commodity derivatives segment with effect from September 1, 2020,” the circular said.
Earlier, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had launched ‘gold mini options’ on June 8.
An options contract gives the buyer or holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the underlying asset at a pre-determined price within or at the end of a specified period.
