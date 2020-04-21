PNG offers dual benefit on gold jewellery purchase this Akshay Tritiya

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, PNG Jewellers has launched two new online facilities Vedhani E-vouchers and the Pure Price offer to attract booking of gold for Akshay Tritiya.
Customers availing these offers can book gold on Akshay Tritiya and have the delivery of the same once the lockdown ends.
Buying gold on Akshay Tritiya, which falls on Sunday, is considered to be auspicious. This year, with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and all retail stores being shut during this auspicious period have disappointed many consumers. Moreover, gold prices are rising almost every day and gold once again has become the favourite mode of investment world over.
The Vedhani E-vouchers are available in 1, 2, 5 & 10 gms of bullion only.
To protect the consumer’s interests, under the Pure Price offer PNG customers can book gold jewellery at the now prevailing rates and if at the time of taking delivery rates are below the booking rates, customers can avail the benefits of the lower rates.
Under this scheme, consumers can protect themselves from higher gold price even while taking benefit if the gold prices fall at the time of taking delivery.
Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers said the new offer not only facilitate gold buying on Akshay Tritiya but also ensures the interest of customers are fully protected. "We continue to urge people to not step out of their homes, continue to be safe, healthy and indoors during this difficult period," he said.
