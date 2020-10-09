Series-VII of the sovereign gold bond opens for subscription from October 12

The Series-VII for Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 will be open for the period October 12-16 with a settlement date on October 20.

The issue price of the bond during the subscription period would be ₹5,051 per gram, an official release said.

The Government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to allow a discount of ₹50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,001 per gram of gold, the release added.