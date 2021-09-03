Gold & Silver

Silver drops ₹209 per kg; gold ends flat

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2021

Trade in gold this week was in a narrow range ahead of the US employment data, says an analyst

Gold in the national capital was marginally up by ₹2 to ₹46,171 per 10 grams on Friday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,169 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver tumbled ₹209 to ₹62,258 per kg, from ₹62,467 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading mildly higher at USD 1,813 per ounce, and silver was flat at USD 24 per ounce.

"Gold prices are trading in a narrow range this week ahead of the key US employment data," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Published on September 03, 2021

gold and precious material
