Gold & Silver

Silver futures drop by Rs 208 per kg

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 16, 2018 Published on December 22, 2016

Taking weak cues from overseas markets, silver prices dropped by Rs 208 to Rs 39,581 per kg at the futures trade today, as participants cut down their bets.

Moreover, profit-booking at prevailing levels by speculators weighed on silver prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in far-month May was trading lower by Rs 208 or 0.52 per cent at Rs 39,581 per kg in a business turnover of five lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March declined by Rs 194 or 0.50 per cent to Rs 38,946 per kg in a business volume of 509 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.31 per cent to $15.85 an ounce in Singapore today.

Traders said the fall in silver prices at the futures trade was largely in tandem with a weak trend in precious metals in global markets due to profit-booking by speculators.

Published on December 22, 2016
gold and precious material
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor