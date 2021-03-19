Silver futures drop on subdued demand

Silver futures on Friday dropped ₹383 to ₹67,364 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery tumbled by ₹383, or 0.57 per cent, to ₹67,364 per kg in a business turnover of 11,605 lots.

Silver traded lower by 0.55 per cent at $26.21 per ounce in New York.