Silver futures jump to Rs 41,715 per kg

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 15, 2018 Published on March 27, 2017

Silver prices were up by Rs 185 to Rs 41,715 per kg at the futures trade as participants indulged in enlarging positions amid a firm trend in precious metals overseas.

Silver for delivery in May was up by Rs 185 or 0.45 per cent at Rs 41,715 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange in a business turnover of 129 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by speculators in step with a firm trend in global markets as dollar's weakness raised the appeal for precious metals, influenced silver prices at the futures trade.

Globally, silver rose 0.56 per cent to $17.84 an ounce in Singapore.

