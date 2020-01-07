Gold & Silver

Silver futures trades higher

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 07, 2020 Published on January 07, 2020

Silver futures on Tuesday traded higher by ₹58 to ₹47,604 per kg after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for March delivery rose ₹58, or 0.12 per cent, to ₹47,604 per kg in a business turnover of 6,996 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

The white metal to be delivered in May also jumped ₹55, or 0.11 per cent, to ₹48,130 per kg in 51 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 0.31 per cent higher at USD 18.24 an ounce in New York.

