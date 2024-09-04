Silver prices on Wednesday plunged ₹451 to ₹82,801 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

Also read: Gold futures slip on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by ₹451 or 0.18 per cent to ₹82,801 per kg in a business turnover of 32,686 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.46 per cent lower at $28.22 per ounce in New York.