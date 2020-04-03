Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets in India remained shut on Friday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19, while in the international market the precious metal depicted a flat trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting flat at USD 1,611 per ounce and silver at USD 14.34 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded steady on Friday where spot international gold prices kept the narrow trading range near USD 1,611 per ounce after gaining on Thursday,” it said.