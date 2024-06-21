The National Mineral Exploration Trust has recently approved the exploration projects submitted by Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd (earlier called Mineral Exploration and Corporation Limited) for gold and rare-earth elements (REE) in Krishnagiri and Tiruppur districts. It is also an exploration project for graphite in the Arasanur East block submitted by the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited.

Tamil Nadu is one of the mineral-rich States, and it has multiple mineral resources in many parts of the State. Revenue from mineral resources increased from ₹983 crore during 2020-21 to ₹1,836 crore in 2023-24, says the Tamil Nadu Natural Resources Department Policy Note for 2024-2025.

To enhance revenue, exploration of new minerals and deposits is regularly undertaken through agencies such as Geological Survey of India, Mineral Exploration and Consultancy, and Kudremukh Iron Ore Corporation Limited. These agencies have submitted geological reports on Limestone, Dunite, Iron ore, Graphite, Gold, the Platinum group of Elements, and Molybdenum. District survey reports have been prepared in all the districts and hosted on the district websites.

Illicit mining and transportation of minerals pose a significant challenge. To curb this menace, which deprives the State from the revenue due to it, apart from degrading the environment, the Government has taken a series of stern measures, such as deployment of Drone technology, Mining Surveillance System and Online Mineral Management System, the Policy Note said.

Ten limestone blocks have been identified in Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts for auctioning of mining leases. The Department published NIT on March 4, 2024, in accordance with Mineral Auction Rules, 2015, and the tender is under process. It is expected that substantial revenue will be generated after the successful completion of the e-auction process. New mineral blocks of Gold and Limestone have been identified and Geological Reports have been submitted by the exploration agencies. Auction of these blocks will also be taken up by the Department shortly, the Policy Note said.