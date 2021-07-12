WGC, GJEPC to jointly promote hand-made jewellery

The World Gold Council(WGC) and Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council(GJEPC) have joined hands to promote gold jewellery in India this year.

Both partners will jointly fund a multi-media marketing campaign that would aim to increase awareness, relevance and adoption of gold jewellery among consumers, especially millennials and GenNext. The young women (aged 18-24 years) in the country are active gold jewellery consumers (33 per cent bought gold jewellery in the 12 months preceding the survey in 2019), revealed a WGC survey.

Multi-media campaign

The joint partnership will work to make gold jewellery more relevant and desirable through an evocative multi-media campaign.

Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO (India), World Gold Council said buying habits of Indian consumers are constantly changing and marketing efforts of many products create a strong appeal addressing consumer instincts for experiences and instant gratification.

Indian gold jewellery which is linked largely to planned buying for traditional occasions, may be missing a crucial link to many other life-worthy moments that younger audiences cherish, he added.

The partnership will work on a campaign that amplifies Indian hand-made jewellery in a very modern context to spur jewellers to act in unison to compete at the top end of the curve in the evolving consumer preferences and create a strong global influence as a jeweller to the world, he said.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said the objective is to develop a sustainable model for an industry-led initiative to drive growth for gold jewellery in the market; maintain high desirability and drive consumption among consumers in India.

The campaign would bring alive the modernity and versatility of gold to consumers reinforcing the value of gold, he added.

McCann has been appointed as the creative partner and motivator while GroupM has been appointed as the media partner for the marketing campaign that will be rolled out in next few weeks in India.