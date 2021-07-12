WGC, GJEPC to jointly promote hand-made jewellery

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The World Gold Council(WGC) and Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council(GJEPC) have joined hands to promote gold jewellery in India this year.
Both partners will jointly fund a multi-media marketing campaign that would aim to increase awareness, relevance and adoption of gold jewellery among consumers, especially millennials and GenNext. The young women (aged 18-24 years) in the country are active gold jewellery consumers (33 per cent bought gold jewellery in the 12 months preceding the survey in 2019), revealed a WGC survey.
The joint partnership will work to make gold jewellery more relevant and desirable through an evocative multi-media campaign.
Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO (India), World Gold Council said buying habits of Indian consumers are constantly changing and marketing efforts of many products create a strong appeal addressing consumer instincts for experiences and instant gratification.
Indian gold jewellery which is linked largely to planned buying for traditional occasions, may be missing a crucial link to many other life-worthy moments that younger audiences cherish, he added.
Also read: Indians offload gold heirlooms as virus deepens financial pain
The partnership will work on a campaign that amplifies Indian hand-made jewellery in a very modern context to spur jewellers to act in unison to compete at the top end of the curve in the evolving consumer preferences and create a strong global influence as a jeweller to the world, he said.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said the objective is to develop a sustainable model for an industry-led initiative to drive growth for gold jewellery in the market; maintain high desirability and drive consumption among consumers in India.
The campaign would bring alive the modernity and versatility of gold to consumers reinforcing the value of gold, he added.
McCann has been appointed as the creative partner and motivator while GroupM has been appointed as the media partner for the marketing campaign that will be rolled out in next few weeks in India.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...