Goldiam Intl buy-back at ₹160/share

Chennai | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

 

The board of Goldiam International on Wednesday approved a buyback proposal for the purchase of shares at a price not exceeding ₹160 a share from the shareholders/ beneficial owners. The buyback offer will not exceed ₹12.369 crore and will be from the open market. The buyback size represents 5.6 per cent and 3.32 per cent of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company, respectively, as at March 31, 2019. Goldiam International scrip closed at ₹155 on the BSE. Our Bureau

