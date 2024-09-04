The Centre has nominated Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Secretary of the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA), as a Member of the Board of market regulator SEBI.

The Financial Markets division in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry has issued a notification to this effect.

In the SEBI Board, Mukherjee has replaced erstwhile MCA Secretary Manoj Govil, who recently was posted as Expenditure Secretary in the Finance Ministry. Govil has been serving as a Part-time Member of the SEBI Board since December 2022.

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, assumed charge as MCA secretary on August 21.

Before she was appointed MCA Secretary, Mukherjee was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority.

