With the economy now in full swing after about two-and-a-half years of lockdowns and restrictions, all eyes are on the forthcoming General Budget for direction and the way forward in terms of fiscal policy.

Though prices have cooled down somewhat, there is still anxiety as to how the government plans to tackle inflationary trends, its measures to spur capital expenditure and bring back growth and jobs. There is the added dimension of next year being an election year and temptation to lean towards populism.

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities said that he expects the government to be fiscally conservative.

With respect to the stock markets, the benchmark Nifty50 has started off 2023 on a negative note. Venkataraman said in an interview with businessline that there should not be too much of a downside to the Nifty in the current year, forecasting a fairly broad range of 17,000 to 19,000 points. Excerpts.

Q What are your broad expectations from the Budget?

We think that the government will continue to be fiscally conservative. It will attempt some populist measures, but food subsidy being cut gives it the room to do this up to ₹1 trillion. There is a risk of customs duties being raised on selective items as this government has been inclined to be protectionist in its pursuit of domestic manufacturing. We expect continued thrust on capex, focused on infrastructure build-out as construction pulls labour in from rural areas and this can prevent a recurrence of rural distress in the lead-up to the elections.

Q Any specific expectations from the Budget for the broking industry and anything that will affect stock markets positively or negatively?

There has been talk about capital gains tax being hiked, but we think that in the long run investors should expect short-term and long-term rates to reach 20 per cent. This increase can negatively impact sentiment, so we are of the view that nothing immediate will be done on this when domestic flows are strong and equity investments are featuring increasingly in household savings.

Q Do you expect any big bang announcements on divestment targets, fiscal prudence, tax rates and infrastructure spending?

Disinvestment targets need to be pruned after successive years of disappointments. Further, tax collections have been strong, so there may not be a pressing need for the Centre to project a large amount here. We expect budgeted amounts for food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies to come off year-on-year by ₹2 trillion, which should mean 5.7-5.8 per cent fiscal deficit projection is possible and the medium-term fiscal consolidation programme stays on track. Strength in tax collections means that investment spending will rise, but we think, on strict apples to apples basis, by around 12-15 per cent.

Q Lets look at the stock markets. The year has started off on a fairly subdued note with the Nifty50 seeing losses in the month so far. The market currently looks to be in an oversold zone with a lot of buying-in put options, indicating pressure on the Nifty. Is this likely to continue?

Nifty will be under pressure for some time as global growth slowdown trickles down to India also, and some earnings downgrade of Nifty is likely. It will be heavier on commodities producers, especially upstream oil. Other commodity-consuming sectors and oil marketing companies will have the opposite impact, i.e, earnings upgrade during 2023. On balance, Nifty will hold as the higher multiple sectors see upgrades relatively.

Q Would you like to stick your net out and forecast a level for the Nifty this year?

Nifty is one standard deviation above its long-term mean. From these levels it is possible that returns are modest (10 per cent maximum). Strong momentum in domestic growth suggests that major downgrades may not happen, and Nifty should not have a large downside either. We would think that Nifty will spend 2023 in the range of 5 per cent plus/minus current levels…so between 17,000 and 19,000.

Q How would you see the performance of equity versus other asset classes in 2023?

All asset classes will be under pressure globally due to continued monetary tightening in the first half of 2023. Thereafter, if inflation falls rapidly, as seems more than likely given recent soft sequential trends (US core inflation has trended at 4.7 per cent sequentially for the last 5 months average annualised), then we can have the much desired soft landing and asset prices may stabilise. In India, there should be milder echoes of this. We think equities will underperform by 5 per cent worst case.

Q What are the factors that will have a major impact on markets this year?