GPT Healthcare on Wednesday raised ₹157.54 crore from anchor investors. The IPO opens on Thursday and closes on Monday (February 26) at a price band of ₹177-186.

The healthcare major that operates and manages mid-sized multispecialty hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand, has allotted about 84.70 lakh shares at ₹186 a share to foreign and domestic Institutions.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹40 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.608 crore shares by investor selling shareholders.

The company is proposing to open its initial public offering of Equity Shares (the “Offer”) on Thursday, February 22, and closes on Monday, February 26. The price band for the Offer has been fixed at ₹177-186 per equity share.

Among the anchor investors were Kotak Mutal Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Life Insurance, Societe Generale, Duro One Investments Ltd, India Capital Growth Fund, Copthall Mauritius, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Subhkam Ventures and DE Shaw.

JM Financial Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager to the Issue and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.