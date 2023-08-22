Greaves Retail’s shares were up 1.06 per cent after the company joined forces with Usha Financial Services for financing electric three-wheeler purchases.

This partnership aims to expand the reach of financing options and streamline the process for end customers nationwide.

This model will empower dealers to identify suitable customers, facilitate the collection process, and serve as the primary point of contact for addressing loan repayment challenges. Starting with a pilot in Bihar, this model has now been implemented in numerous dealerships throughout India.

The shares of the company were up by 1.06 per cent to Rs. 134 at 02.25 pm on the BSE.

