GTPL Hathway Limited announced the launch of its new customer application, “GTPL Buzz,” today. The app, available on Android and iOS, introduces several new services, including “TV Everywhere,” “Cloud Gaming,” and “Distro TV.”

These offerings allow customers to manage their GTPL accounts and access live TV, online streaming channels, and premium games.

The shares of GTPL Hathway Limited were trading at ₹166.05 up by ₹0.54 or 0.33 percent today at 10.55 am on the NSE.

The app’s Cloud Gaming feature marks the first commercial launch of Blacknut Cloud Gaming in India, providing access to over 500 premium games. The “TV Everywhere” service enables customers to stream live TV on multiple devices. “Distro TV” integrates a mix of Indian and international content, enhancing GTPL’s entertainment portfolio.

GTPL’s website has also been revamped to offer a modern, user-friendly interface, while its upgraded chatbot, GIVA, is now available across multiple platforms, including WhatsApp, the website, and GTPL Buzz. These developments are part of GTPL’s ongoing efforts to meet customer demands and enhance service delivery.