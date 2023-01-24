IDFC Asset Management Company has appointed Manish Gunwani as Head - Equities.

Gunwani has over 25 years of experience, covering the entire gamut of equity research and fund management. Earlier, he was the Chief Investment Officer - Equities at Nippon India Mutual Fund where he was responsible for equity AUM exceeding ₹1.2-lakh crore.

Prior to this, he was the Deputy CIO (Equities) at ICICI Prudential AMC, where he was instrumental in scaling up two flagship funds to a cumulative AUM of over ₹35,000 crore. Gunwani graduated from IIT Madras and has a postgraduate diploma in management from IIM Bangalore.