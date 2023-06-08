The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics will meet on June 27 to consider a proposal of sub-division of equity shares of the company.

The stock on Thursday hit an all-time high of ₹3,546.65 before closing at ₹3,527.70, up 1.12 per cent over previous day’s close of ₹3,488.70.

Earlier in 2021 also, the company had decided to split the company shares, when price was hovering around ₹1,300. However, the board on September 21, 2021, had deferred that proposal. Since then, the stock has jumped around 2.5 times.

