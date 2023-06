The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics has announced a final dividend of ₹15 a share and a sub-division of existing one equity share of the face value of ₹10 each into two shares of ₹5 each. The stock on Tuesday closed 1.05 per cent lower at ₹3,661.25 on the BSE. HAL has fixed September 29 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the proposed split.

