The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics will meet today to discuss, among other things, a proposal to split the company’s equity shares in accordance with Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013.

In 2021 too, the company had decided to split the company shares, when price was hovering around ₹1,300. However, the board on September 21, 2021, had deferred that proposal. Since then, the stock has jumped around 3 times. The stock hit an all-time high of ₹3,950 last week.