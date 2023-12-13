Hampton Sky Realty Ltd, previously known as Ritesh Properties and Industries Limited, disclosed plans to launch a High Street Commercial Project spanning 12 acres of land in Ludhiana. This upcoming project, boasting 500K space, will be developed within the municipal limits of Ludhiana along NH-5, linking Ludhiana with Chandigarh.

The company has confirmed an anticipated investment of ₹120 crore by 2024-25 for this venture. Expected to house renowned retail brands, the project is positioned on land already acquired by Hampton Sky Realty Ltd. While the company aims to capitalize on market forces for profitability, no specific profit projections have been outlined.

The shares were up by 1.20 per cent to ₹49.60 at 10.50 am on the BSE.