Happiest Minds Technologies Limited’s shares were up by 2.60 per cent after the company reported that its subsidiary, PureSoftware won the ‘Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year’ at the 14th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit 2024. The award recognizes PureSoftware’s digital banking platform, Arttha, for its contribution to change the financial landscape in Africa.

The company informed that the platform offers cloud-native modules for digital core banking, payments, e-wallet, loan lifecycle management, agency banking, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).

Manish Sharma, CEO of PureSoftware, said, “As financial institutions prepare to ride the next wave of disruption, our distinctive platform enables us to guide our clients through the ever-changing digital landscape. Leveraging Arttha’s cloud-native capabilities, we seamlessly integrate the finest technology, ecosystems, and partnership networks to ensure our clients thrive amidst this evolution.”

The shares were up by 2.60 per cent to ₹841.60 at 2.44 pm on the BSE.

