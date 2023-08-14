Havells India is considering setting up its own refrigerator manufacturing facility in Ghiloth, Rajasthan. The company envisions a manufacturing unit with the capacity to make 10 lakh units annually The proposed facility is set to take shape by the first quarter of 2025-26 with an investment of about ₹350 crore.

Havells has been outsourcing refrigerator manufacturing so far and its intent to have its own manufacturing setup is “to reap the benefits of backward integration and economies of scale,” it said. The company plans to finance the expenditure through internal accruals.

The shares of the company ended 1.9 per cent lower at ₹1275.80 on the NSE.