June 26, 2024 10:35

According to a report by Axis Securities, “HDFCB’s focus remains on gaining incremental deposit market share while keeping CoF range-bound. The bank will look to leverage the strength of its franchise, ensure enhanced customer engagement, elevate ‘service-first’ culture, and ensure increasing customer wallet share in order to ensure sustainable retail franchise-led deposit growth. However, despite its focus on mobilizing granular deposits, HDFCB will not want to be an outlier in terms of deposit pricing. As HDFC Ltd’s borrowings get replaced, HDFCB is likely to have substantial liquidity, which it would deploy in pursuing growth. Till then the bank will look to pursue credit growth where the risk-reward ratio is favourable. Thus, with deposit growth likely to outpace credit growth we expect a visible improvement in LDR over the medium term.”