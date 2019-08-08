HDFC Life Insurance in MSCI index

Global provider of capital market indices, MSCI, has included HDFC Life Insurance Company to its Global Standard Index. However, it has excluded Union Bank from its India Smallcap Index. These changes will be effective from the closing hours of August 27. It may be recalled that in May, the index powerhouse had deleted 10 stocks including RCom, RPower and Asahi India Glass from its Smallcap index and added 12 including AstraZeneca Pharma, Balrampur Chini, BEML, Chalet Hotels, Essel Propack, L&T Technologies, Linde India, Maharashtra Scooters, OIL India, TCNS Clothing and Ujjivan Financial.