Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited acquired SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital in Indore, marking its entry into Madhya Pradesh. It plans to add 100 beds and a cancer diagnostic and treatment facility within two years.

SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital currently has 50 cancer care beds and a LINAC machine. The acquisition is expected to providevoperational enhancements, including the introduction of organ-specific practices and next-generation cancer care technologies.

Dr BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited, said, “We believe in the potential of this acquisition to make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless patients and further our mission of ensuring accessible and exceptional cancer care across India. Our team’s commitment and SRJ CBCC Cancer Hospital’s established tradition of excellence make us ready to revolutionise oncology care in Indore and the surrounding areas.”

However, the shares were down by 0.14 per cent to Rs 362.14 at 12.50 pm on the BSE.