Shares of Hero MotoCorp, on Friday, fell by over 2.5 per cent after the company reported a 9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.
The stock declined 2.47 per cent to ₹2,580.55 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it dipped 2.54 per cent to ₹2,579.05.
Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday, reported a 9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹682 crore for Q2, mainly due to enhanced expenses and a slight dip in sales during the period.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker reported a net profit of ₹748 crore in Q2 FY22.
The revenue from operations rose to ₹9,158 crore in the September quarter compared to ₹8,539 crore in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total expenses during Q2 rose 9 per cent to ₹8,292 crore from ₹7,641 crore a year ago.
The two-wheeler major said it has sold 14.28 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the September quarter compared to 14.38 lakh units last year.