Shares of Hero MotoCorp, on Friday, fell by over 2.5 per cent after the company reported a 9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30.

The stock declined 2.47 per cent to ₹2,580.55 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 2.54 per cent to ₹2,579.05.

Hero MotoCorp, on Thursday, reported a 9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹682 crore for Q2, mainly due to enhanced expenses and a slight dip in sales during the period.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker reported a net profit of ₹748 crore in Q2 FY22.

The revenue from operations rose to ₹9,158 crore in the September quarter compared to ₹8,539 crore in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses during Q2 rose 9 per cent to ₹8,292 crore from ₹7,641 crore a year ago.

The two-wheeler major said it has sold 14.28 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the September quarter compared to 14.38 lakh units last year.

Related Stories Late to party, but will it rock the boat? Hero MotoCorp’s V1 Pro has all the makings of a successful electric scooter, but will its premium pricing be a problem for a mass-market brand READ NOW