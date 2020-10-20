Markets

Hexaware shares to bid adieu on October 30

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

BSE and NSE, in separate notices, on Tuesday said trading in the shares of Hexaware Technologies will be suspended from November 2, and will be delisted from November 9, after the company successfuly completed its delisting last month.

The delisting offer of Hexaware Technologies by HT Global Holdings BV along with HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd was successful, as they accepted the discovered price of ₹475 a share, found through the reverse book building process.

Earlier, the promoters had offered ₹264.97 a share for delisting.

Through the offer, the promoters had acquired 11.38 crore shares, representing 37.92 per cent of the total issued equity share capital of the company from the public shareholders.

The delisting offer was opened between September 9 and 16.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd
