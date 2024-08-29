HFCL Limited has completed one of the world’s largest control and user plane separation (CUPS) architecture-based broadband network gateway (BNG) deployments for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The project, valued at about ₹390 crore, was initiated in October 2022.

The new infrastructure enhances BSNL’s network efficiency to deliver improved high-speed data services for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and enterprise applications, according to a company release. It significantly increases capacity and reliability while supporting the existing 1.5 lakh gram panchayats that are under the BharatNet project, it added.

HFCL’s end-to-end execution included design, supply, commissioning, testing, and migration of legacy networks, it said. The upgraded BNG will serve as the internet gateway for all BSNL enterprise and home users, as well as for the current and expanded BharatNet network.

This nationwide deployment is expected to transform BSNL’s ability to support high-end enterprise customers and bridge the digital divide in rural and remote areas.