HFCL Limited’s shares were up by 1.51 per cent after the company reported that in conjunction with its subsidiary HTL Limited, has secured purchase orders valued at approximately Rs 82.60 crores.

These orders are designated for the supply of Optical Fiber Cables to a domestic Telecom Service Provider. The execution timeline for these orders is set to be completed by November 2023. Recently, In the fiscal year 2023, the company reported revenue from operations amounting to Rs 4,743 crore, accompanied by a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 318 crore. The company also maintained a Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) at 15.6 per cent.

The shares were up by 1.51 per cent to Rs 77.3 at close on the BSE.

