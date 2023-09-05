HG Infra Engineering Limited’s shares rose on Tuesday after the company reported that its subsidiary HG Karnal-Ringroad Private Limited has received confirmation of the financial close for an infrastructure project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project, known as the Construction of 6-Lane Greenfield Karnal Ring Road, is set to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in Karnal, Haryana. The project will be developed under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at an estimated cost of ₹997.11 crore and a completion period of 730 days.

The shares closed 5.36% higher at ₹991.50 on NSE on Tuesday.