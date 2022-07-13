Hind Zinc to pay ₹21/share dividend

Hindustan Zinc, led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, announced an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share. This will lead to an outflow of ₹8,873 crore.

The proposal was considered and approved by the board of directors at a meeting held on Wednesday. The record date for payment of dividend is July 21 and it will be paid within the stipulated timeline as prescribed under law, said the company.

Shares of the company gained one per cent to ₹272 on Wednesday.