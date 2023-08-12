Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.’s shares were up by two per cent after the company reported, Hong’s Kitchen, the Indo-Chinese QSR brand under the company, collaborated with celebrity chefs Doma Wang and Sachiko Seth. Together, they are introducing a Tibet Food Festival, featuring a meticulously curated niche menu that caters to the preferences of Indo-Chinese food enthusiasts.

The festival acknowledges the inclination towards the flavours of northern and northeastern India’s hill regions. The ‘Taste Tibet’ festival aims to offer Delhi and NCR residents an extraordinary and flavorful journey. Guests can embark on a culinary adventure inspired by the enchanting landscapes of the Himalayas with a selection of 12 specially curated dishes like Shaphalay, Shapta, and Gyuma Poli.

The festival’s menu includes an array of six vegetarian and six non-vegetarian dishes. Prepared separately in dedicated kitchens, these dishes bring the flavours of Tibet to the Delhi palate, thoughtfully reimagined for local tastes. It is scheduled to commence on August 12th and will be available across 16 restaurants in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida.

On Friday the shares went up by two per cent to ₹500 at 02.14 pm on BSE.