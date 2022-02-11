Hospital chain Cloudnine files ₹1,200 crore DRHP

A Bengaluru-based super specialty mother and baby care chain, operating under the Cloudnine brand, offering end-to-end coverage of all stages of the parenthood journey has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its ₹1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue with a face value of ₹5 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 13,293,514 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to raise ₹ 1,200 crore. Dr Kishore Kumar Rajagopal, Scrips ‘N’ Scrolls India Private Limited, True North Fund V LLP, Indium V (Mauritius) Holdings Limited, and Sequoia Capital Investment are among the key shareholders selling in the IPO. The offer includes reservation for subscription to eligible employees.

The company proposes to utilise ₹95 crore for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings, in full or part of all or certain borrowings, ₹117.90 crore for setting up seven new Mother and Baby centres over the next few years, ₹12.71 crore for acquisition of 49 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Acquity Labs, besides general corporate purposes.

Cluster approach

Cloudnine was founded by Dr Kishore Kumar and Rohit MA. It started its first centre in Bengaluru in 2006, with a focus on mother and baby care focused medical care facilities. It owns, operates and manages a network of 23 centres across six states and a union territory. It currently follows a cluster approach focusing on two key regions, the NCR (National Capital Region) and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to the filings as of September 30, 2021, its had a team of 1,480 medical professionals, including 196 doctors and 1,284 nurses and held medical records of more than 7.6 lakh customers. In FY21, it had assisted in 16,801 deliveries and 5,994 fertility services.

To increase customer engagement, the chain recently launched Momeaze, an expert curated ecommerce marketplace for all maternity and child related products. As on September 30,2021 its platform has hosted over 2,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) and between the months of April to September 2021.

Financials

For the six months ended September 30, 2021 revenue from operations grew 42.80 per cent to ₹371.65 crore against ₹260.26 crore the same period a year ago. Despite the pandemic, KCILs revenue from operations grew 7.42 per cent to ₹554.59 crore for the fiscal 2021 when compared to ₹516.30 crore for the fiscal 2020. This was primarily due to increase was on account of higher deliveries.

JM Financial Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.

