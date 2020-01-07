How a technical problem disrupted trading at NSE

Out of every 100 start-ups, only 6 are founded by women: RBI survey
Brokers in India’s equity markets are praying for a normal trading session on Tuesday as trading for many of their clients was disrupted by a ‘mysterious’ tech glitch at the NSE. Clients of a few large brokerage houses could not trade or square-off their positions after 3 pm as price feeds stopped coming. The tech glitch in the final 30 minutes of the trading session was resolved by the NSE before the markets closed, the exchange, a spokesperson said.
Brokers anticipated that the glitch could have been due to sudden spurt in options trading volumes and prices after Friday’s massive gains in the market. For instance, one of the ‘Call’ options on the NSE rose by 3,000 per cent on Friday.
There could have been several such trades in the pre-opening session on Monday that broker software’s or algo trading machines could have cued up to be executed during the pre-open session — 9-9.15 am. When the markets opened, these trades, which could have been at significantly distorted prices, are likely to have disturbed the market, leading to a blackout of the price feeds, one algo trader told BusinessLine. In the past too, a massive sudden spurt in the market had caused glitches at the NSE.
Officially, the issue with regard to trade disruption remained unidentified by the exchange till the markets closed. When contacted, an NSE spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for the price feeds to have stopped updating after 3 pm for brokers across India. No clarification was issued by the NSE but a source close to the exchange said a statement was likely to be issued late in the evening after analysing the cause.
An internal assessment note by one of the brokers seen by BusinessLine said that their entire limit calculation, margins, and portfolio value were reflecting Friday prices as feeds were not getting updated at the NSE on Monday.
Data feeds and price quotes coming from the exchange had witnessed interruption since morning. At 10.13 am, brokerage house ICICI Direct announced on micro-blogging site Twitter, that their clients were hit by a technical glitch at the NSE. “Price feeds not coming from NSE due to technical issue at NSE end. Limit orders not going across all products. Please place limit price.”
“The Sify PoP (point of presence) issue has been resolved,” NSE said in a tweet at 12.27 pm. PoP is a source where the NSE and the brokers’ systems, mainly in places far away from cities, connect.
What the NSE tweet meant was that there was a problem with Internet service provider Sify. A source close to ICICI Direct and yet another Mumbai broker said that their clients who were not trading via Sify too were victims of the glitch. ICICI Direct clarified at around 11.26 am that the issue at the exchange was resolved.
