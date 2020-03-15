How did your mutual fund fare in market crash?

Over the past few weeks, Indian equity market indices have been witnessing massive volatility due to deadly coronavirus pandemic and the rising fears of slowdown in global and domestic economic growth.

During the period between February 19, 2020 and March 12, 2020, the Nifty 50 TRI plummeted 20.9 per cent while Nifty Midcap 100 TRI plunged 20.7 per cent.

Equity mutual funds followed suit. Among the equity oriented mutual fund categories, PSU equity, Banking and Infrastructure funds were hit the most while pharma, MNC and ESG funds managed to contain the loss relatively well.

