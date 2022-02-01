hamburger

HPCL shares tumble nearly 5 per cent after third quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi, Feb 1 | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
The company on Monday reported a 63 per cent decline in third quarter net profit

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Tuesday fell nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 63 per cent decline in third quarter net profit.

The stock declined 4.77 per cent to Rs 299 on BSE. On NSE, it tumbled 4.83 per cent to Rs 298.90.

The company on Monday reported a 63 per cent decline in third quarter net profit as it booked inventory losses.

Net profit in October-December stood at Rs 869 crore, as compared with Rs 2,355 crore for the same period last year.

“The profit was affected primarily due to price fluctuations in Q3 2021 leading to inventory losses compared to inventory gains in the corresponding period last year,” HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M. K. Surana told presspersons.

While refusing to give inventory loss numbers, he said the loss was on the marketing side -- meaning it sold fuel at less than its cost.

Published on February 01, 2022
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
stocks and shares
quarterly or semiannual financial statement

