Mumbai, Nov 7

The investment in hybrid schemes have paid off for investors who were concerned of high valuation in the equity market.

In the last three months, arbitrage funds have delivered 7 per cent return while multi asset and equity savings have given a return of one per cent. Similarly, aggressive hybrid and dynamic asset allocation have negative returns of one per cent each but fared better than pure play equity schemes.

The most popular equity schemes large and mid cap schemes have delivered negative return of 3 per cent each while flexi cap return was down two per cent.

The performance of these funds came on the back of more than six per cent fall in Nifty last month. It was the sharpest monthly fall in the last four and a half years.

In last one year, the hybrid funds have given returns of over 35 per cent even while Sensex delivered 22 per cent as of October-end.

Nippon Multi Asset Fund has given a profit of 35 per cent, SBI Multi Asset and UTI Multi Asset have delivered return of 26 per cent and 34 per cent.

In Balanced Advantage Fund, Nippon has given 23 per cent, while Kotak MF and UTI MF have delivered 20 per cent and 19 per cent return.

In times of uncertainty, hybrid mutual funds not only give access to different asset classes but also across sub-classes such as large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks. Hybrid funds also offer active rebalancing, allowing fund managers to adjust the portfolio in response to evolving market conditions to optimise returns for investors.

The assets under management (AUMs) in hybrid funds has increased 8 per cent in September quarter to record high of Rs 8.61 lakh crore against Rs 8.09 lakh crore in June quarter.

Manish Kothari, Co-founder & CEO, ZFunds said hybrid products are for investors with low risk appetite with an investment horizon of 18-24 months.

For investors with higher risk appetite and long term investment horizon should take advantage of this volatility and add to their equity portfolio, he added.