Hyderabad’s warehousing stock at 21 million sq. ft. in H1 2021

Witnessing a visible shift in terms of quality of supply, Hyderabad’s total warehousing stock reached about 21 million sq. ft. as of H1 2021.

An additional 5 million sq. ft. is expected to be added over the next three years. Besides the boost provided by infrastructural intervention, the policies introduced by Telangana, including Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), have supported the growth of the state’s Industrial & Warehousing (I&W) sector, according to realty consultancy CBRE, South Asia in its report “Telangana – A Bright Spot in India’s industrial and warehousing future.”

A rapidly expanding industrial base coupled with rising demand from e-commerce and 3PL (third-party logistics) players drove warehousing activity in Hyderabad, according to the report findings.

Increase in rental values

As per CBRE’s report, warehouse space take-up in Hyderabad was about 11 million sq. ft. during 2018 to H1 2021, with leasing predominantly concentrated in semi-investment grade properties. Warehouse leasing during H1 2021 was mainly driven by retail players (43 per cent), followed by 3PL (19 per cent) and e-commerce companies (15 per cent). Also, the average deal size has been increasing at a steady pace over the past three years, owing to a growing preference for larger spaces with a view to develop fulfilment centres.

The launch of better-quality warehouses, along with demand from occupiers to lease large-sized spaces, led to an increase in rental values of about 5-14 per cent during H1 2021across micro-markets in Hyderabad.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India & South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “With focused policy initiatives fuelled by an unwavering aim to boost the I&W sector, India is emerging as an alternate supply chain and manufacturing destination, giving a fillip to the nation’s warehousing sector. Telangana’s policy initiatives along with a strong infrastructure impetus continues to augur well for the country’s overall development.”

Owing to India’s directed approach, warehouse leasing in the country over the past five years crossed 100 million sq. ft. cumulatively, with a historic leasing peak of 32 million sq. ft. reached in 2019. Further, the supply addition over the past five years crossed 75 million sq. ft. in India, with key cities witnessing growing launches of warehouses by global and national developers.