Hyundai Motor India Limited, part of Hyundai Motor Group will open its initial public offering on Tuesday (October 15). The initial public offering comprises the sale of up to 142,194,700 Equity Shares by Hyundai Motor Company.

The price band of the initial share sale has been fixed from ₹1,865 per equity share to ₹1,960 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 7 Equity Shares and multiples of 7 Equity Shares thereafter.

The IPO will be opened for public subscription from October 15 to October 17 and for anchor investors from October 14.