ICICI Bank too invokes pledged shares of Karvy Data Management

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
ICICI Bank has acquired 18.75 per cent equity in Karvy Data Management Services Limited (KDMSL) by invoking the pledged shares towards recovery of dues from Karvy Stock Broking Limited.
The disclosure comes a day after a similar announcement made by Bajaj Finance which announced the acquisition of 10 per cent equity in KDMSL by invoking the pledged shares.
According to a regulatory filing made with the BSE, ICICI Bank has informed that the shares of the company KDMSL were pledged with it towards securing outstanding dues of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd (KSBL).
The shares of KDMSL were pledged with the bank for securing the outstanding dues of KSBL, the borrower company.
The acquisition 45,00,000 shares of face value of ₹10 an equity share was made by ICICI Bank towards the payments which were defaulted by Karvy.
The unlisted public company KDMSL was founded in the year 2008 and closed the financial year 2018-19 with a turnover of ₹765.34 crore and profit of ₹32.9 crore on a standalone basis during 2018-2019. The company is engaged in providing IT and data management solutions for the parent Karvy Group and other companies.
ICICI Bank informed that the shares have been acquired upon invocation of the pledge. The filing has been done after prescribed internal procedures for approval of pledge invocation have been concluded, the bank said.
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...