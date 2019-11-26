ICICI MF, HDFC MF get dues from Essel

ICICI Prudential MF (₹270 crore) and HDFC MF (₹167 crore) on Tuesday received total repayment of principal and interest from Essel Group (EG), leaving them with zero exposure to EG. This repayment follows the sale of shareholding by the promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Subsequently, as on date, none of the schemes of I-Pru have any investments in debt instruments issued by group firms of ZEEL, I-Pru said. However, HDFC MF said that the company holds certain NCDs of the EG that are secured by a pledge of listed equity shares. The carrying value of these NCDs as at September 30 was ₹275.63 crore, it said.