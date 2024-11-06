Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) announced today that its experimental cancer drug ISB 2001 showed a 75 per cent overall response rate in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma during its Phase 1 clinical trial. The company will present these first-time results at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited were trading at ₹1,747.80 up by ₹22.65 or 1.31 per cent on the NSE today at 11.35 am.

The trial data, collected through July 2024, demonstrated favorable safety outcomes with no dose-limiting toxicities and only one adverse event above Grade 2. No patients discontinued treatment during the study period. Among the 12 efficacy-evaluable patients, nine responded to the treatment, including one patient achieving MRD negative stringent complete response.

ISB 2001 is being developed as a first-in-class trispecific antibody that simultaneously targets BCMA and CD38 on multiple myeloma cells and CD3 on T cells. The drug was created using IGI’s proprietary BEAT® technology platform.

Dr. Hang Quach from the University of Melbourne will present the detailed findings at ASH on December 9, 2024. The company will also present data from another drug candidate, ISB 1442, during the conference’s poster session.

IGI, an alliance between Ichnos Sciences Inc. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., focuses on developing novel cancer treatments through combined expertise in biologics and small molecules. The collaboration leverages research facilities across the USA, Switzerland, and India, with over 150 scientists working on their pipeline of innovative therapies.