IIFL Securities stock ends with wide divergence on BSE, NSE

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
IIFL Securities, the demerged entity of IIFL Finance (formerly IIFL Holdings), charted different courses on the bourses on listing on Friday. While the stock closed at ₹42.5 on the BSE, after opening at ₹41.65, it ended at ₹23.1 on the NSE after moving in a range of ₹22 and ₹23.1.
Earlier, the board of directors had approved the reorganisation of IIFL group into three listed entities — IIFL Finance (loans and mortgages), IIFL Wealth (wealth and asset management) and IIFL Securities (capital markets).
According to the scheme approved by IIFL Holdings, the incumbent owner of seven shares of IIFL Holdings will be eligible to hold seven shares of IIFL Finance, seven shares of IIFL Securities and one share of IIFL Wealth once the spun off companies get listed.
IIFL Wealth Management shares debuted at ₹1,210 on the NSE on Thursday, they closed at ₹1,334 on Friday. On the BSE, IIFL Wealth closed at ₹1,323 on Friday.
IIFL Finance closed at ₹116.35 and at ₹116.8 on the BSE and the NSE, respectively.
In March this year, the National Company Law Tribunal had sanctioned the composite scheme of arrangement amongst IIFL Finance, India Infoline Media & Research Services, IIFL Securities, IIFL Wealth Management, India Infoline Finance, IIFL Distribution Services and their respective shareholders.
IIFL Securities, with about two decades in retail and institutional broking, investment banking and financial products distribution, has reported a net profit of ₹171 crore in fiscal FY19 on revenues of ₹876 crore. In Q1 FY20, the company reported a profit of ₹125 crore on an income of ₹185 crore.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports