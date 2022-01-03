Impossible to comply with peak margin rules: ANMI to Sebi

Stock brokers' body ANMI on Monday said it has again written to markets regulator Sebi stating that it was impossible to comply with provisions of peak margin related to intra-day trades.

Under the new margin rules, trading members are mandated to collect the amount upfront (before the trade) at the time of clients entering the relevant positions or undertaking the relevant trades.

The Association of National Exchanges of Members of India (ANMI), a group of 900 stock brokers, in a statement said it has written to Sebi and BSE for convening a meeting to discuss the impossibility of compliance with provisions of peak margin.

‘Hardship to clients’

The stock brokers' body has cited specific examples detailing the difficulty in complying with upfront and peak margin compliance by members.

It further said the rules are causing immense hardship to the clients for bringing in margins for circumstances beyond their control, as well as to the brokers who are also penalised for not complying with the collection of upfront margin.

"The situation will be more acute when the allocation mechanism becomes operational," it added.

The margin of the client will exceed their collateral and the deemed allocation will attract penalty, which again was impossible to comply with at the beginning of the day or even during market hours, it noted.

ANMI said exchanges and the Clearing Corporation are collecting millions in penalties on a daily basis and the brokers will be forced to shell out refund of penalties after a year when the books are inspected in spite of not being at fault.

Hence, ANMI has requested Sebi for a meeting so that the matter can be discussed to a logical conclusion.

Sebi in 2020 came out with peak margin rules with an aim to restrict brokers from giving excessive leverage exceeding the minimum margin requirement.

The new rules required brokers to shift from utilising the end-of-day position for calculating margin requirement to using the intra-day peak position to compute the margin requirements from December 2020 onwards.

Also, the rules require the exchange to take snapshots of all margins at four different periods during the day, with the highest margin being the peak margin.