InCred Money on Wednesday said it has opened the “InCred 1.5x Nifty Accelerator Market Linked Debentures (MLDs)” issued by InCred Financial Services Ltd (IFSL) for investment on its platform.

IFSL — which offers business loan, merchant loan, personal loan and education loan — had recently raised ₹25 crore via the MLDs and these debentures are now being down-sold on the InCred Money platform. InCred Money is the retail wealth-tech arm of the InCred Group.

The MLDs, which will be open for investment between February 7 and 29, provides a return equivalent to 1.5 times (150 per cent) of the Nifty 50 Index returns, capped at a maximum of 33 per cent total returns, at maturity in April 2026 (~26 months), per an InCred Money statement.

The MLD offers 100 per cent principal protection at maturity that serves as a safeguard against unforeseen risks, it added.

The product has a credit rating of Crisil PP-MLD A+ with ‘Stable’ Outlook.

Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money said, “Indian Equity Markets are near all-time highs and investor interest is still very strong. This is the time when one needs to evaluate their portfolio from a risk-return perspective. With 100 per cent principal protection on the downside and 1.5 times of Nifty 50 returns on the upside at maturity, the MLD will help you stay invested in the stock market with confidence.”

The ‘Anytime Liquidity’ feature, which will be offered at an exit load of 2 per cent, on the InCred Money platform also offers the flexibility and convenience when managing your investments, he added.