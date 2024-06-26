Incred, an analyst firm specialising in commodities, predicts a bullish trend for the steel sector.

Its focus is on the electric arc furnace sector, which is driving up scrap prices and potentially impacting iron ore prices in the near future.

Incred forecasts sustained high premiums for pellets, supporting long-term profitability for iron ore miners and pellet manufacturers alike.

Among the picks, NMDC stands out as Incred’s top recommendation, reflecting confidence in its operational capabilities and market position amidst evolving dynamics in the steel industry.