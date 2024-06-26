Incred, an analyst firm specialising in commodities, predicts a bullish trend for the steel sector.
Its focus is on the electric arc furnace sector, which is driving up scrap prices and potentially impacting iron ore prices in the near future.
Incred forecasts sustained high premiums for pellets, supporting long-term profitability for iron ore miners and pellet manufacturers alike.
Among the picks, NMDC stands out as Incred’s top recommendation, reflecting confidence in its operational capabilities and market position amidst evolving dynamics in the steel industry.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.