Indel Money Ltd, a leading NBFC in the gold loan sector, has announced the 4th public issue of secured NCDs of face value of ₹1,000 each. The issue opens on January 30 and closes on February 12 (with an option of early closure in case of early over subscription).

The issue includes a base issue size for ₹100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹100 crore aggregating up to ₹200 crore. The lead manager to the issue is Vivro Financial Services Private Ltd

The funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the company.

Umesh Mohanan, Executive Whole Time Director, Indel Money Limited, said, “Being one of the fastest growing gold loans NBFC with growth in profit of more than 13 times for period ended September 2023 as compared to fiscal 2022, we are consistently focusing on optimisation of operating expenditure and increase in branch productivity metrics. We have witnessed healthy AUM growth during period ended September 30, 2023. Being one of the few gold loan companies to offer long term gold loan schemes in India, we aim to continue to grow our loan portfolio by expanding our branch network and further enhance revenue, profitability and visibility. The NCD issue will help us diversify our borrowing and investor mix.”

Indel Money had a total outstanding AUM (excluding off-balance sheet assets) amounting to ₹81,740.86 lakh as on September 30, 2023 compared to ₹64,768.53 lakh as on March 31, 2023. Gold Loans takes up ~82 per cent of the loan portfolio with a branch network of 250 branches as on September 30, 2023. The company intends to widen its geographic footprint by fiscal 2025 to over 425 branches across 12 Indian states, expanding to eastern and northern states in India.

Indel Money Ltd had successfully launched 3 public issues of NCDs and raised more than ₹260 crore.

